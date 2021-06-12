The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 440.8% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCV opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

