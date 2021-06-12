The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 5,623.5% in May

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 5,623.5% from the May 13th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of GAB opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
