The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 5,623.5% in May

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 5,623.5% from the May 13th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of GAB opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 236,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,840 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.