The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The Gap stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The Gap has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,685 shares of company stock worth $18,134,242 in the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

