The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 180 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 129.84 ($1.70) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £36.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

