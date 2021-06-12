The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 147,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.