The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,777 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $33,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,882 shares of company stock worth $3,833,173 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.