The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $283,000 Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.86 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $557.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

