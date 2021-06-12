The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,864 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of TherapeuticsMD worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.32 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

