The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,023 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCCI opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.76. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $724.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

