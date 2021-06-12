The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,712 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $663.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,822,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $87,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,558,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,982 shares of company stock valued at $797,573. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

