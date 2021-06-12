The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,767 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $644.52 million, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.