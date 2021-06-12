The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 995 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

