The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 128,648 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,427,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,140,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

STKS opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STKS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

