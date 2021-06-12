The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

