The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ACNB worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

