The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.64. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

