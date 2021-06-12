The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,833. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

