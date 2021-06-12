The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,595 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $10,813,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

