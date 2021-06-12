The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after acquiring an additional 540,467 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,686 shares of company stock worth $2,229,344 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

