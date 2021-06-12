The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,364 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,724,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

