The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $317.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $317.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

