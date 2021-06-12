The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,659 shares of company stock worth $2,117,886. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

