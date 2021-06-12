The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of The Toro worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 86,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.81. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

