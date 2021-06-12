The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

