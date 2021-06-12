The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,660,000 after buying an additional 514,433 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of WMB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

