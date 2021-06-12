TheStreet Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

DLTR stock opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 86.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 52.3% during the first quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

