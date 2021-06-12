THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the May 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THKLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get THK alerts:

OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.35. THK has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.50 and a beta of 1.37.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.