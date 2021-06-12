Thomas Mcdonnell Acquires 3,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 2,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $20,780.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 2,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $19,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $9,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

