Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 4,195 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of XPO traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $149.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.28. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

