Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,532,000 after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AME stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.86. 673,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,165. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

