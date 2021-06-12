Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 535.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,685 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 908,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,294. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

