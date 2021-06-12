Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,864 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $204,694,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $147,964,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69. WestRock has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

