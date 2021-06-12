Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.76. 366,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

