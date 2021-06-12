Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 4,947 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises about 1.1% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 593,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,735. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

