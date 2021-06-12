Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.66. The stock had a trading volume of 588,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,636. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.