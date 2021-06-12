thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €10.02 ($11.79) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.48.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

