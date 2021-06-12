TigerCash Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $870,900.04 and $8.68 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00960799 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

