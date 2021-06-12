TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Trading Up 3.4%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDPAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get TOD'S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.