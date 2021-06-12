TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.63. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.07%.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.