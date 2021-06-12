TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.63. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

