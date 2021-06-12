Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Insider Purchases A$32,000.00 in Stock

Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) insider Peretz Schapiro purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Torian Resources Company Profile

Torian Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Mt Stirling project located in the north west of Leonora. The company was formerly known as Torian Resources NL and changed its name to Torian Resources Limited in May 2014.

