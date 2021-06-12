Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Insider Purchases A$32,000.00 in Stock

Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) insider Peretz Schapiro purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Torian Resources Company Profile
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Torian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.