Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $61.33 or 0.00164741 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $50.27 million and $70.69 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00155899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00189483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.88 or 0.01114346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.22 or 0.99781152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,585 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

