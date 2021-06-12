Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5,370.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $170.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

