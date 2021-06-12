Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,124 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,473,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,407 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 387,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

