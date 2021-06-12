Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

EVRG opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

