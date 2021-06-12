Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD stock opened at $299.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.53. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.39 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

