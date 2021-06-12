Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,611,375 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 978.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611,375 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.38% of NexGen Energy worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,120,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

