Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 107,800 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 107,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$414,544.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,544.90.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 100,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,730.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$327,159.33.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.01.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

