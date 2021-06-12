Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) Insider John D. Wright Sells 62,500 Shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

TXP opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.74 million and a P/E ratio of -84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.78. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXP. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

