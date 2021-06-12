Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

BAC opened at $41.86 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

