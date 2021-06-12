Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 47,925 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 723.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.